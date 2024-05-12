Comparing CGI (NYSE:GIB) & Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT)

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aeries Technology and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 0 0 1 0 3.00

CGI has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.23%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17% CGI 11.38% 20.43% 11.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aeries Technology and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeries Technology and CGI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A CGI $10.60 billion 2.24 $1.21 billion $5.19 19.72

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGI beats Aeries Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.