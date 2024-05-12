Celsius Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 49,810 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,982 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Celsius Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

