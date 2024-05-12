Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,750,000 after purchasing an additional 311,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

