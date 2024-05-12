British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.67 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.