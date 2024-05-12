BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 15.7% After Strong Earnings

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 300,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 409,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $9,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 133,439 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $885.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

