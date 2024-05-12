Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYON. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Beyond alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

BYON stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.