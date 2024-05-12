Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 181.8% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

