Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

