Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.66. 1,077,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,227,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159,577 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

