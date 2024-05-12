Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.66. 1,077,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,227,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
