Atb Cap Markets Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $270,968.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,698 shares of company stock worth $795,745 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 23.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

