Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 55,379 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,379 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

