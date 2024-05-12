Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.19 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

