Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

