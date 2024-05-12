Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Lamb Weston by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

NYSE LW opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

