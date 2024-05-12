Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,939 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,233 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SAN opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

