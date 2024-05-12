Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,864 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 445,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.