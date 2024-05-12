Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $1,750,272. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.