Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,898 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,356,000 after purchasing an additional 604,652 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

