Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,491,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,836,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.73 and a 1 year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

