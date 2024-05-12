Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $102.46, but opened at $94.20. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 2,378,132 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,019.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.86.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

