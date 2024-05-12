45,260 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 668.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 187,460 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 480,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RITM opened at $11.38 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Jonestrading upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

