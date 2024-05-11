ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Posts Earnings Results

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. ZimVie updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.700 EPS.

ZimVie Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $16.65 on Friday. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIMV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.