Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,801.59%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 33.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.