Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a negative net margin of 502.48%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Vuzix Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VUZI opened at $1.20 on Friday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,680.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $54,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

