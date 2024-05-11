Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 23.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VRDN. Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

