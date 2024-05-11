Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 13th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.65 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
