Truist Financial Trims Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Target Price to $153.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average of $138.32. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

