Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at HSBC

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by HSBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.