Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 73,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 366% compared to the typical volume of 15,723 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

