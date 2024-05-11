Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $13.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after buying an additional 607,800 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after buying an additional 821,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 281,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $16.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

