Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.3 %

Teradyne stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

