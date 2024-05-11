TD Securities Raises K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

KBL opened at C$35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$28.21 and a 12-month high of C$37.04. The company has a market cap of C$370.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.08.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.2705128 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

