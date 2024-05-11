Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 219,947 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average daily volume of 134,436 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

