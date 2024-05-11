Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 59,269 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 481% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,208 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

