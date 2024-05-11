Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.3 %

CRUS stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 107,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.