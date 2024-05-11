Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,871 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 185,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.