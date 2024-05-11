Spire Wealth Management Has $311,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.