Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $280.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day moving average of $280.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

