Scott W. Kingsmore Purchases 6,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,498.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

