Scott W. Kingsmore Purchases 6,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,498.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Macerich Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MAC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
