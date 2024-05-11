Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$4.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of C$421.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$402.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.5686813 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

