Robert W. Baird Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $671.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $603.00 to $671.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson stock opened at $559.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

