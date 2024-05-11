River Global Investors LLP Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

River Global Investors LLP lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after acquiring an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.49. The stock has a market cap of $570.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

