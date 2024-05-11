Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

