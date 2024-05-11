Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $63.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

RRR opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 100.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

