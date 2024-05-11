Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

FWONK opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 over the last three months.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

