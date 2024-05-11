Pan American Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 15,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,269 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 98.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,223 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

