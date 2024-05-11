Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.86.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
