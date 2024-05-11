OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of OUT opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 55.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 126,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

