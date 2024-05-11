Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $875.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

