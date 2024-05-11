Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$31.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.79.

Several brokerages have commented on NPI. CIBC cut their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NPI stock opened at C$21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.78. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$30.56.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

